Wahl Mens Clip ‘N Rinse Cord Cordless Hair Clipper Trimmer Grooming Set 9639-617

Cut hair and clean up easily with this rinseable clipper. Tidy up unwanted ear and nose hairs with the personal trimmer.

Comes with a 3 year warranty

Cord/Cordless

Cordless capability enables maximum manoeuvrability when cutting hair. Up to 45 minutes cordless use on a full charge with the option to use on the cord if the battery starts to run low.

Precision Ground Blades

We only use high precision blade grinding technology, ensuring the best cutting performance for you. Our blades offer superior performance, the finer the teeth the finer the quality.

Attachments

The kit comes with 10 attachment combs so you can create salon style in your own home.

Superior Cutting Performance

Our precision ground blades ensure the best cutting performance, so you can achieve the look you want with ease

Rinseable Blade

The blade is easy to maintain as it snaps on and off for thorough cleaning and is suitable for rinsing under a tap to keep it hygienic.

Personal Trimmer

Handy battery-operated Personal Trimmer that painlessly removes unwanted hair from your ears and nose.

• Cut hair and clean up easily

• 45 minutes cordless use enables maximum manoeuvrability

• Keep the blade clean by washing under the tap for easy cleaning

• Remove unwanted ear and nose hairs

Kit Contents

Clip 'N Rinse Cord/ Cordless Hair Clipper, battery trimmer, 8 attachment combs (#1 - 8), right/left ear taper combs, 2 hair clips, barber comb, scissors, soft storage case, blade oil. cleaning brush, charger and instruction booklet.