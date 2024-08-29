Wahl Cordless Groomsman Battery Hair Trimmer Grooming Set 0.5 - 13mm 9906-2017

Ideal for trimming beards, stubble and hairlines, the Groomsman Trimmer gives you the freedom of cordless trimming. Battery operated so you can use anywhere.

Comes with a 3 year warranty

Cordless

Battery operation allows full flexibility when styling and you can use your trimmer anywhere.

Precision Ground Blades

We only use high precision blade grinding technology, ensuring the best cutting performance for you. Our blades offer superior performance, the finer the teeth the finer the quality.

Attachments

The kit comes with 1 adjustable guide comb and 3 close trim attachment combs, to create any short style you want.

Superior Cutting Performance

Our precision ground blades ensure the best cutting performance, so you can achieve the look you want with ease

• Ergonomic Design

• Slim design with a soft touch grip for easy control

• Ideal for trimming beards, stubble and hairlines

• Slim design with soft touch grip makes it easy to control

• Perfect for tidying up your neckline, sideburns and around your ears.

Kit Contents

Groomsman Battery Trimmer, adjustable attachment comb, moustache comb, 2 AA batteries, storage base, blade oil, cleaning brush and instruction booklet