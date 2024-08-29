Wahl Cordless 3 in 1 Ear Nose & Brow Trimmer Set With Precision Blades 5545-427

Battery powered personal trimmer to remove unwanted ear and nose hair. Removeable and rinseable blades for easy clean and hygiene. Additional heads for eyebrow and detail trimming.

Comes with a 3 year warranty

Cordless

Battery operation allows full flexibility when trimming and you can use your trimmer anywhere.

Precision Ground Blades

We only use high precision blade grinding technology, ensuring the best cutting performance for you. Our blades offer superior performance, the finer the teeth the finer the quality.

Attachment

Eyebrow attachment comb for trimming unruly eyebrow hair

Rinseable Blade

The blade is easy to maintain as it snaps on and off for thorough cleaning and is suitable for rinsing under a tap to keep it hygienic.

Ear & Nose

The precision blade removes ear & nose hair painlessly

Trim & Detail

Additional heads for detail trimming of facial hair and trimming of eyebrows.

• Remove unwanted hair and detail trimming

• Precision blade removes hair painlessly

• Removable and rinseable blade is easy to clean

• Battery powered so you can use your trimmer anywhere

• Eyebrow attachment for trimming unruly eyebrow hair

• Additional heads for detail trimming

Kit Contents

3 in 1 Ear, Nose & Brow Trimmer, 1 AA battery, 2 attachment heads (rotary and reciprocating), eyebrow attachment comb and instruction booklet