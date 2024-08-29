Marketplace.
image 1 of Wahl Cordless 3 in 1 Ear Nose & Brow Trimmer Set With Precision Blades 5545-427
image 1 of Wahl Cordless 3 in 1 Ear Nose & Brow Trimmer Set With Precision Blades 5545-427image 2 of Wahl Cordless 3 in 1 Ear Nose & Brow Trimmer Set With Precision Blades 5545-427image 3 of Wahl Cordless 3 in 1 Ear Nose & Brow Trimmer Set With Precision Blades 5545-427image 4 of Wahl Cordless 3 in 1 Ear Nose & Brow Trimmer Set With Precision Blades 5545-427image 5 of Wahl Cordless 3 in 1 Ear Nose & Brow Trimmer Set With Precision Blades 5545-427

Wahl Cordless 3 in 1 Ear Nose & Brow Trimmer Set With Precision Blades 5545-427

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by TROJAN ELECTRONICS 2018 LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£10.99

£10.99/each

Wahl Cordless 3 in 1 Ear Nose & Brow Trimmer Set With Precision Blades 5545-427
Battery powered personal trimmer to remove unwanted ear and nose hair. Removeable and rinseable blades for easy clean and hygiene. Additional heads for eyebrow and detail trimming.Comes with a 3 year warrantyCordlessBattery operation allows full flexibility when trimming and you can use your trimmer anywhere.Precision Ground BladesWe only use high precision blade grinding technology, ensuring the best cutting performance for you. Our blades offer superior performance, the finer the teeth the finer the quality.AttachmentEyebrow attachment comb for trimming unruly eyebrow hairRinseable BladeThe blade is easy to maintain as it snaps on and off for thorough cleaning and is suitable for rinsing under a tap to keep it hygienic.Ear & NoseThe precision blade removes ear & nose hair painlesslyTrim & DetailAdditional heads for detail trimming of facial hair and trimming of eyebrows.• Remove unwanted hair and detail trimming• Precision blade removes hair painlessly• Removable and rinseable blade is easy to clean• Battery powered so you can use your trimmer anywhere• Eyebrow attachment for trimming unruly eyebrow hair• Additional heads for detail trimmingKit Contents3 in 1 Ear, Nose & Brow Trimmer, 1 AA battery, 2 attachment heads (rotary and reciprocating), eyebrow attachment comb and instruction booklet

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here