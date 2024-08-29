Wahl Cordless Micro Finisher Lithium Detail Trimmer Grooming Set 5640-1017

Lithium Ion battery powered personal trimmer to remove unwanted ear and nose hair. Removeable and rinseable blades for easy clean and hygiene. Titanium finish.

Comes with a 5 year warranty

Cordless

Lithium Ion battery operation allows full flexibility when trimming and you can use your trimmer anywhere.

Precision Ground Blades

We only use high precision blade grinding technology, ensuring the best cutting performance for you. Our blades offer superior performance, the finer the teeth the finer the quality.

Attachment

Eyebrow attachment comb for trimming unruly eyebrow hair

Rinseable Blade

The blade is easy to maintain as it snaps on and off for thorough cleaning and is suitable for rinsing under a tap to keep it hygienic.

Ear, Nose & Detail

The precision blade removes ear & nose hair painlessly. Additional head for detail trimming of facial hair and trimming of eyebrows.

Long Lasting

Encased in a brushed anodised aluminium body, for long lasting durability with a Lithium Ion battery ensuring you get years of use before replacing it.

• Long lasting ear, nose and detail trimming

• Precision blade removes hair painlessly

• Removable and rinseable blade is easy to clean

• Lithium Ion battery for long lasting power

• Eyebrow attachment for trimming unruly eyebrow hair

• Additional head for detail trimming

• Aluminium casing for durability

Kit Contents

Micro Finisher Lithium Detail Trimmer, 3 attachment heads (detail, rotary, reciprocating), eyebrow attachment comb and instruction booklet