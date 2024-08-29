Marketplace.
Wahl Cordless Micro Finisher Lithium Detail Trimmer Grooming Set 5640-1017

Lithium Ion battery powered personal trimmer to remove unwanted ear and nose hair. Removeable and rinseable blades for easy clean and hygiene. Titanium finish.Comes with a 5 year warrantyCordlessLithium Ion battery operation allows full flexibility when trimming and you can use your trimmer anywhere.Precision Ground BladesWe only use high precision blade grinding technology, ensuring the best cutting performance for you. Our blades offer superior performance, the finer the teeth the finer the quality.AttachmentEyebrow attachment comb for trimming unruly eyebrow hairRinseable BladeThe blade is easy to maintain as it snaps on and off for thorough cleaning and is suitable for rinsing under a tap to keep it hygienic.Ear, Nose & DetailThe precision blade removes ear & nose hair painlessly. Additional head for detail trimming of facial hair and trimming of eyebrows.Long LastingEncased in a brushed anodised aluminium body, for long lasting durability with a Lithium Ion battery ensuring you get years of use before replacing it.• Long lasting ear, nose and detail trimming• Precision blade removes hair painlessly• Removable and rinseable blade is easy to clean• Lithium Ion battery for long lasting power• Eyebrow attachment for trimming unruly eyebrow hair• Additional head for detail trimming• Aluminium casing for durabilityKit ContentsMicro Finisher Lithium Detail Trimmer, 3 attachment heads (detail, rotary, reciprocating), eyebrow attachment comb and instruction booklet

