Wahl Hair Clipper Kit Vari Clip Corded 0.8 - 13mm Cutting Length 79305-2317

The Wahl Vari Clip is a mains operated 12 piece haircutting kit. The clipper is powerful but quiet, featuring high-carbon steel blades that are precision ground to stay sharper longer and will charge through the thickest of hair. The precision ground, high carbon steel blades give you a superior cutting experience with the blades staying sharper for longer.

With an adjustable thumb taper lever to vary the depth of cut and four attachment combs, you can achieve a variety of cutting lengths ranging from 0.8 mm to 13 mm.

The 2.3m cord also makes this clipper easily manoeuvrable. This corded clipper can be used continuously as you will never run out of power, particularly useful if you need to use it for an extended period of time.

Everything you need to achieve your preferred style at home.

Mains Powered

Precision Ground Blades

We only use high precision blade grinding technology, ensuring the best cutting performance for you. Our blades offer superior performance, the finer the teeth the finer the quality.

Attachments

The kit comes with 4 attachment combs, a barber comb and scissors to create a basic style in the comfort of your own home.

Maintenance

In order to ensure that you get the life and performance out of your clipper or trimmer, we recommend regular oiling.

• Blades should be oiled after cleaning with our Hygienic spray.

• Clippers should be oiled with our Blade oil after each use.

• Trimmers should be oiled once a day or after several usages.