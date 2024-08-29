Marketplace.
Wahl Close Cut Clipper Corded Hair Clipper Trimmer Grooming Set 9323-800

Wahl Close Cut Clipper Corded Hair Clipper Trimmer Grooming Set 9323-800
Ultra-close cutting blades that cut twice as close as a normal clipper. Ideal for balding men, a barely there buzz cut.Comes with a 3 year manufacturer's warrantyMains PoweredThis corded clipper can be used continuously as you will never run out of power, particularly useful if you need to use it for an extended period of time.Precision Ground BladesWe only use high precision blade grinding technology, ensuring the best cutting performance for you. Our blades offer superior performance, the finer the teeth the finer the quality.AttachmentsThe kit comes with 4 attachment combs, to create any short style you want.Superior Cutting PerformanceOur precision ground blades ensure the best cutting performance, so you can achieve the look you want with easeClose Cutting50% closer cutting blades will cut your hair as short as 0.4mm, giving you the confidence to achieve an ultra-close cut or smooth finish.Ergonomic DesignThe ergonomic design and soft touch grip ensures the clipper is comfortable to hold and easy to control during use• Designed for ultra-close cutting• Ideal for balding men or a barely there buzz cut• 50% closer cutting blades will cut your hair as short as 0.4mm• Comfortable to hold and easy to controlKit ContentsClose Cut Corded Hair Clipper, 4 guide combs (#1 - 4), durable hard case, barber comb, scissors, blade oil, cleaning brush and instruction booklet

