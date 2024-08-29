Einhell Cordless Leaf Blower

The GC-CL 18 Li E Kit cordless leaf blower is a powerful and reliable tool which enables the quick and user-friendly cleaning of open areas and niches. With the new Power X-Change battery system from Einhell, the cordless leaf blower has an 18 V battery pack with 2.0 Ah for long work sessions. The GC-CL 18 Li E Kit has a battery charge level indicator with three LEDs where you can check the current charge level at a glance. In addition, the battery packs can be used for all products from the Power X-Change family. Complete with an additional high-speed charger. The handy size and low weight enable very user-friendly operation where there is no connection to the electric power grid. Thanks to the electronic speed control, the blowing power can be precisely dosed according to requirements. Thanks to the soft grip, the cordless leaf blower is both pleasant and secure to hold for particularly user-friendly operation.