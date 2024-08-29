Marketplace.
image 1 of Einhell Cordless Leaf Blower
image 1 of Einhell Cordless Leaf Blowerimage 2 of Einhell Cordless Leaf Blower

Einhell Cordless Leaf Blower

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by R K WHOLESALE LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£79.99

£79.99/each

Einhell Cordless Leaf Blower
The GC-CL 18 Li E Kit cordless leaf blower is a powerful and reliable tool which enables the quick and user-friendly cleaning of open areas and niches. With the new Power X-Change battery system from Einhell, the cordless leaf blower has an 18 V battery pack with 2.0 Ah for long work sessions. The GC-CL 18 Li E Kit has a battery charge level indicator with three LEDs where you can check the current charge level at a glance. In addition, the battery packs can be used for all products from the Power X-Change family. Complete with an additional high-speed charger. The handy size and low weight enable very user-friendly operation where there is no connection to the electric power grid. Thanks to the electronic speed control, the blowing power can be precisely dosed according to requirements. Thanks to the soft grip, the cordless leaf blower is both pleasant and secure to hold for particularly user-friendly operation.

View all Garden Tools & Power Tools

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here