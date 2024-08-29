3pk Clownfish My Little Training Pants - age 2-3 years

Clownfish My Little Training Pants 3pk - age 2- 3 years Glide through potty training with our toddler training pants. Designed for comfort and to catch little accidents, these reusable pants make the transition from nappies easier. Reusable and washable - pack of 3

Reusable and eco friendly - My Little Training Pants support getting out of nappies quicker! Designed to encourage independence and boost confidence to make the transition from nappies to big girl/boy pants fun and easy! Super soft cotton with absorbent layers to catch small accidents while allowing the child to feel some of the wetness to learn what they must do!

Number of uses

3