Marketplace.
image 1 of 3pk Clownfish My Little Training Pants - age 2-3 years
image 1 of 3pk Clownfish My Little Training Pants - age 2-3 yearsimage 2 of 3pk Clownfish My Little Training Pants - age 2-3 yearsimage 3 of 3pk Clownfish My Little Training Pants - age 2-3 yearsimage 4 of 3pk Clownfish My Little Training Pants - age 2-3 yearsimage 5 of 3pk Clownfish My Little Training Pants - age 2-3 years

3pk Clownfish My Little Training Pants - age 2-3 years

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by My Carry Potty Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£18.99

£18.99/each

3pk Clownfish My Little Training Pants - age 2-3 years
Clownfish My Little Training Pants 3pk - age 2- 3 yearsGlide through potty training with our toddler training pants. Designed for comfort and to catch little accidents, these reusable pants make the transition from nappies easier.Reusable and washable - pack of 3
Reusable and eco friendly - My Little Training Pants support getting out of nappies quicker!Designed to encourage independence and boost confidence to make the transition from nappies to big girl/boy pants fun and easy!Super soft cotton with absorbent layers to catch small accidents while allowing the child to feel some of the wetness to learn what they must do!

Number of uses

3

View all Nappies & Changing

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here