So Eco Biodegradable Detangling Comb

The So Eco Detangling Comb is great for easing out stubborn knots. Featuring a wide tooth design for gentle combing, this brush glides through damp or wet hair without tugging or snagging.

So Eco offers a range of PETA accredited, Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly makeup accessories that have eco-focused principles. Our brand is dedicated to responsibly sourcing our packaging and offering plastic free products to ensure that we have a low impact on the environment!

How to Use:

Simply use the brush as and when your hair needs detangling. For the best results, we recommend using it when combing conditioner through the hair for even distribution.

• Pain-free detangling

• Wide tooth design

• Biodegradable

• Plastic-free packaging