Wahl Cordless 6 in 1 Multigroomer Ultimate Travel Kit

Travel friendly multigrooming kit. For face and body grooming with 3 interchangeable heads for trimming, shaving and removing unwanted hair.

This versatile 6 in 1 Multigroomer has three cutting heads to cover all your travel grooming needs. Use the standard trimmer head for tidying beards, stubble, sideburns and hair lines as well as all body grooming. The rotary head takes care of ear, nose and eyebrow hair. Use the shaver head for an ultra-close, smooth finish.

The kit comes with all of the handy accessories you could need for grooming, including scissors, nail clippers, tweezers, nail file, toothbrush and pocket comb. All packed in a storage pouch, ideal for travel.

Your 6 in 1 Multigroomer comes with a Lithium battery which gives you much longer usage time before replacement.*

Complete grooming travel kit

VERSATILE

• Three cutting heads to cover all your travel grooming needs.

• Standard trimmer head for tidying beards, stubble, sideburns and hair lines..

• Rotary head takes care of ear, nose and eyebrow hair.

• Shaver head for an ultra-close, smooth finish on your face and body.

TRAVEL FRIENDLY

• Comes with all of the handy accessories you could need for grooming on-the-go.

• Compact pouch for easy storage

LONG-LASTING

• Lithium battery gives you much longer usage time before replacement.*Compared to standard alkaline batteries which can be used for replacement

Specification:

• Cutting Length: 0.2 - 6mm

• Rinseable: Head only

Kit Contents:

Lithium battery trimmer, 4-position adjustable guide comb, shaver head, rotary head, 1 x Lithium AA battery, nail clipper, scissors, knife/file, toothbrush, tweezers, pocket comb, storage pouch, blade oil and cleaning brush.