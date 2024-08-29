Marketplace.
image 1 of Wahl Cordless 6 in 1 Multigroomer Ultimate Travel Kit
image 1 of Wahl Cordless 6 in 1 Multigroomer Ultimate Travel Kitimage 2 of Wahl Cordless 6 in 1 Multigroomer Ultimate Travel Kitimage 3 of Wahl Cordless 6 in 1 Multigroomer Ultimate Travel Kitimage 4 of Wahl Cordless 6 in 1 Multigroomer Ultimate Travel Kitimage 5 of Wahl Cordless 6 in 1 Multigroomer Ultimate Travel Kit

Wahl Cordless 6 in 1 Multigroomer Ultimate Travel Kit

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by TROJAN ELECTRONICS 2018 LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£19.99

£19.99/each

Wahl Cordless 6 in 1 Multigroomer Ultimate Travel Kit
Travel friendly multigrooming kit. For face and body grooming with 3 interchangeable heads for trimming, shaving and removing unwanted hair.This versatile 6 in 1 Multigroomer has three cutting heads to cover all your travel grooming needs. Use the standard trimmer head for tidying beards, stubble, sideburns and hair lines as well as all body grooming. The rotary head takes care of ear, nose and eyebrow hair. Use the shaver head for an ultra-close, smooth finish.The kit comes with all of the handy accessories you could need for grooming, including scissors, nail clippers, tweezers, nail file, toothbrush and pocket comb. All packed in a storage pouch, ideal for travel.Your 6 in 1 Multigroomer comes with a Lithium battery which gives you much longer usage time before replacement.*Complete grooming travel kitVERSATILE• Three cutting heads to cover all your travel grooming needs.• Standard trimmer head for tidying beards, stubble, sideburns and hair lines..• Rotary head takes care of ear, nose and eyebrow hair.• Shaver head for an ultra-close, smooth finish on your face and body.TRAVEL FRIENDLY• Comes with all of the handy accessories you could need for grooming on-the-go.• Compact pouch for easy storageLONG-LASTING• Lithium battery gives you much longer usage time before replacement.*Compared to standard alkaline batteries which can be used for replacementSpecification:• Cutting Length: 0.2 - 6mm• Rinseable: Head onlyKit Contents:Lithium battery trimmer, 4-position adjustable guide comb, shaver head, rotary head, 1 x Lithium AA battery, nail clipper, scissors, knife/file, toothbrush, tweezers, pocket comb, storage pouch, blade oil and cleaning brush.

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here