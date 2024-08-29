Marketplace.
Wahl Cordless Bump Prevent Battery Trimmer Grooming Set 0.5 - 4.5mm 9906-4017

Trim, shave and detail. Close trimming with no razor bumps and convenient battery power for portability.Comes with a 3 year warrantyCordlessBattery operation allows full flexibility when styling and you can use your trimmer anywhere.Precision Ground BladesWe only use high precision blade grinding technology, ensuring the best cutting performance for you. Our blades offer superior performance, the finer the teeth the finer the quality.AttachmentsThe kit comes with 3 close trim attachment combs, to create any short style you want.Superior Cutting PerformanceOur precision ground blades ensure the best cutting performance, so you can achieve the look you want with easeNo Razor BumpsThe Bump-Prevent Trimmer is designed to provide a close trim with precision ground blades that will not irritate the skin or cause razor bumps.• Close trimming with no razor bumps• Precision blades do not irritate the skin or cause razor bumps• Battery power for convenience and portabilityKit ContentsBump Prevent Battery Trimmer, 3 attachment combs, moustache comb, blade guard, 2 AA batteries, storage base, cleaning brush, blade oil and instruction booklet1 adjustable guide comb and 3 close trim attachment combs

