Wahl Peaky Blinders Battery Cordless Hair Trimmer Kit 7in1 Multigroomer Gift Set

Some say there's business, and then there's love. We say, why not have both? The 7-in-1 Multigroomer Gift Set from the Wahl and Peaky Blinders collaboration combines a loving touch with a business ready finish. Step into the shoes of your favourite entrepreneurial brothers with the help of a rechargeable trimmer with 3 attachments for all your grooming needs.

The trimmer is designed for easy trimming on the go. Featuring three interchangeable heads that allow for beard trimming, close trimming, detail trimming, edging, long beard, short beard, stubble maintenance, ear and nose hair removal. Designed to give you any look that you desire from one tool with the standard trimmer, vertical trimmer and ear & nose head.

Hydrate your skin with the easily absorbed, non-greasy formula moisturiser. Our lightweight and quick-absorbing cream soothes and replenishes all skin types without leaving a greasy or sticky residue. Pack it all away with the stylish retro storage bag.

• Cutting lengths: 1.5-12mm.

• For dry only use.

• Suitable in the shower: no.

• Rechargeable battery powered.

• 12 hour charge time for 120 minutes usage.

• Batteries required 1 x NiMH (included) .

• Cordless only use.

• 6 attachments: pen trimmer head, rotary head, 1-3 & 6-position comb.

• High carbon steel blades.

• 3 heads.

• Ergonomic design.

• Suitable for beard, body and head.

• Not washable.

• Accessories include: travel pouch, cleaning brush, oil, blade guard, moustache comb, styling guide.

• 3 pin plug.