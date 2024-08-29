Wahl Cordless Precision 4 in 1 Multi Grooming Set 0.5 - 12mm WM8050-800

Precision grooming for face and body with 4 interchangeable heads for trimming, shaving, detailing and removing unwanted hair. Lithium Ion technology providing 180 minutes cordless run time.

Comes with a 5 year warranty

Lithium Ion Technology

Our latest advanced Lithium Ion technology allows up to 180 minutes cordless run time from only a 1 hour charge (up to 2 months use on a single charge).

Precision Ground Blades

We only use high precision blade grinding technology, ensuring the best cutting performance for you. Our blades offer superior performance, the finer the teeth the finer the quality.

Rinseable Heads

Every head is rinseable, making them easy to maintain as they snap on and off for thorough cleaning.

Trim

Maintaining your beard, trim stubble and tidy up hairlines with the trimmer blade

Shave

Achieve an ultra-close shave on your face and body with the dual foil shaver head

Detail

Remove unwanted stray hairs from your nose, ears and brow with the rotary head. Perform intricate detail work with the detail head.

• Precision grooming for face and body

• Every head is rinseable

• Maintain facial hair with the trimmer head

• Achieve an ultra-close shave with the dual foil shaver head

• Remove unwanted ear and nose hairs with the rotary head

• Perform intricate detail work

• 60 minutes cordless run time

Kit Contents

Precision 4 in 1 Multi Groomer, standard trimmer head, rotary head, dual foil shaver head, precision detail trimmer head, 4 guide combs, storage base, beard comb, blade oil, cleaning brush, charger and instruction booklet