image 1 of Wahl Cordless Precision 4 in 1 Multi Grooming Set 0.5 - 12mm WM8050-800
image 1 of Wahl Cordless Precision 4 in 1 Multi Grooming Set 0.5 - 12mm WM8050-800image 2 of Wahl Cordless Precision 4 in 1 Multi Grooming Set 0.5 - 12mm WM8050-800image 3 of Wahl Cordless Precision 4 in 1 Multi Grooming Set 0.5 - 12mm WM8050-800image 4 of Wahl Cordless Precision 4 in 1 Multi Grooming Set 0.5 - 12mm WM8050-800image 5 of Wahl Cordless Precision 4 in 1 Multi Grooming Set 0.5 - 12mm WM8050-800

Wahl Cordless Precision 4 in 1 Multi Grooming Set 0.5 - 12mm WM8050-800

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by TROJAN ELECTRONICS 2018 LIMITED

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Wahl Cordless Precision 4 in 1 Multi Grooming Set 0.5 - 12mm WM8050-800
Precision grooming for face and body with 4 interchangeable heads for trimming, shaving, detailing and removing unwanted hair. Lithium Ion technology providing 180 minutes cordless run time.Comes with a 5 year warrantyLithium Ion TechnologyOur latest advanced Lithium Ion technology allows up to 180 minutes cordless run time from only a 1 hour charge (up to 2 months use on a single charge).Precision Ground BladesWe only use high precision blade grinding technology, ensuring the best cutting performance for you. Our blades offer superior performance, the finer the teeth the finer the quality.Rinseable HeadsEvery head is rinseable, making them easy to maintain as they snap on and off for thorough cleaning.TrimMaintaining your beard, trim stubble and tidy up hairlines with the trimmer bladeShaveAchieve an ultra-close shave on your face and body with the dual foil shaver headDetailRemove unwanted stray hairs from your nose, ears and brow with the rotary head. Perform intricate detail work with the detail head.• Precision grooming for face and body• Every head is rinseable• Maintain facial hair with the trimmer head• Achieve an ultra-close shave with the dual foil shaver head• Remove unwanted ear and nose hairs with the rotary head• Perform intricate detail work• 60 minutes cordless run timeKit ContentsPrecision 4 in 1 Multi Groomer, standard trimmer head, rotary head, dual foil shaver head, precision detail trimmer head, 4 guide combs, storage base, beard comb, blade oil, cleaning brush, charger and instruction booklet

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here