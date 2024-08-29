Wahl Mens Cordless Beard Grooming Set With Carry Case 0.5 - 13mm 9916-802

The Wahl Beard Care Kit contains the essentials you need to maintain a well-groomed beard, with trimmer, beard brush and beard oil

Comes with a 3 year warranty

Cordless

Up to 60 minutes of cordless runtime, so you’ll always have power to trim, shape and detail

Precision Ground Blades

We only use high precision blade grinding technology, ensuring the best cutting performance for you. Our blades offer superior performance, the finer the teeth the finer the quality.

Attachments

The kit comes with 1 adjustable guide comb and 3 close trim attachment combs, to create any short style you want.

Superior Cutting Performance

Our precision ground blades ensure the best cutting performance, so you can achieve the look you want with ease

Beard Brush

Stylish wooden handled brush with soft nylon/boar bristles that helps keep your beard in shape.

Beard Oil

Finish your style by treating your beard to some Refresh Oil - Gently moisturises and conditions.

• Essential beard maintenance kit

• Maintain your style with the trimmer

• Keep it in shape with the brush

• Moisturise and condition with the Refresh Oil

• Stored in a stylish case

Kit Contents

Cordless trimmer, 6 position guide comb (1.5mm-13mm), 3 attachment combs, moustache comb, 10ml Refresh Beard Oil, beard brush, storage case, blade oil, cleaning brush, charger and instruction booklet.