Wahl Peaky Blinders Corded Hair Clipper Kit & Battery Beard Trimmer Gift Set

As Tommy Shelby said, Get yourself a decent haircut, man. We're going to the races! . You don't need to use the races as an excuse to look every bit the dapper gentleman, with the Wahl and Peaky Blinders collaborative Clipper & Beard Trimmer Gift Set. Featuring a corded clipper, cordless battery trimmer, cape, and retro storage bag, give a blinder of a gift set! This branded licensed hair clipper also comes with 12 attachment combs offering additional cutting lengths between 0.8mm - 25mm with left & right ear tapers.

The Corded Clipper will provide you with a smooth cut and aid in achieving the Peaky fade. The adjustable taper lever provides a wider variety of cutting lengths without changing attachment combs and makes it easy to select and lock in the length you need. Protect your sharp suit with the complimentary peaky themed barbering cape, designed to keep you and your clothes protected.

Refine your look with a quick trim from the battery powered beard trimmer, achieve a variety of cutting length between 2mm - 13mm with the 6-position attachment comb. Brush away any loose trimmings with the classy barber fade brush.

• Cutting lengths: 0.5-25mm.

• For dry only use.

• Suitable in the shower: no.

• Mains powered.

• Corded only use.

• 13 attachments: 0.5, 1.5, 1-8, left & right ear taper and 6 position adjustable comb for the trimmer.

• High carbon steel blades.

• 1 head.

• Ergonomic design.

• Suitable for head and beard.

• Not washable.

• Accessories include: travel pouch, cleaning brush, scissors, oil, blade guard, barber's comb, styling guide.

• 3 pin plug.