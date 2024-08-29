Wahl Cordless Aqua Blade Wet Dry Stubble & Beard Trimmer Grooming Set 9899-800

Trim, shave and edge with our closest cutting trimmer. Lifetime blade guarantee. Fully washable with 12 guide combs for versatile styling.

Comes with a 5 year warranty

The closest trimmer shave without the irritation of a traditional razor blade - cuts 60% closer than our standard trimmer blade

Suitable for wet or dry use. You can even use in the shower.

Maintain stubble or groom a lustrous big beard with 12 guide combs providing you with enough cutting lengths to create any style you want

Achieve a close shave without any of the irritation you get with from a traditional razor blade

Our closest cutting blade will ensure you can create sharp outlines

• Trim, shave and edge with our closest cutting trimmer

• 180 minutes cordless run time

Kit Contents

Aqua Blade Wet/Dry Stubble & Beard Trimmer, 12 attachment combs, beard comb, handy storage pouch, blade oil, cleaning brush, charger and instruction booklet