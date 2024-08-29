Marketplace.
image 1 of Wahl T-Pro Corded T-Blade Hair Trimmer Grooming Set 0.5 - 10mm 9307-5317
image 1 of Wahl T-Pro Corded T-Blade Hair Trimmer Grooming Set 0.5 - 10mm 9307-5317image 2 of Wahl T-Pro Corded T-Blade Hair Trimmer Grooming Set 0.5 - 10mm 9307-5317image 3 of Wahl T-Pro Corded T-Blade Hair Trimmer Grooming Set 0.5 - 10mm 9307-5317image 4 of Wahl T-Pro Corded T-Blade Hair Trimmer Grooming Set 0.5 - 10mm 9307-5317image 5 of Wahl T-Pro Corded T-Blade Hair Trimmer Grooming Set 0.5 - 10mm 9307-5317

Wahl T-Pro Corded T-Blade Hair Trimmer Grooming Set 0.5 - 10mm 9307-5317

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by TROJAN ELECTRONICS 2018 LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£26.99

£26.99/each

Wahl T-Pro Corded T-Blade Hair Trimmer Grooming Set 0.5 - 10mm 9307-5317
T-Blade trimmer, great for detailing, outlining, shaving and trimming. Compact design and corded for continuous power.Comes with a 3 year warrantyMains PoweredThis corded trimmer can be used continuously as you will never run out of power, particularly useful if you need to use it for an extended period of time.Precision Ground BladesWe only use high precision blade grinding technology, ensuring the best cutting performance for you. Our blades offer superior performance, the finer the teeth the finer the quality.AttachmentsThe kit comes with 3 close trim attachment combs, to create any short style you want.Superior Cutting PerformanceOur precision ground blades ensure the best cutting performance, so you can achieve the look you want with easeCompact DesignWith all the power of a full size clipper and cuts hair with speed• Ideal for detailing, outlining, shaving and trimming• Compact design and corded for continuous power.• Wide T-Blade is precision ground, ensuring close bump-free trimmingKit ContentsT-Pro Corded T-Blade Trimmer, T-Blade attachment combs (#1-3), pre shave brush, moustache comb, cleaning brush, blade oil and instruction booklet

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here