Wahl T-Pro Corded T-Blade Hair Trimmer Grooming Set 0.5 - 10mm 9307-5317

T-Blade trimmer, great for detailing, outlining, shaving and trimming. Compact design and corded for continuous power.

Comes with a 3 year warranty

Mains Powered

This corded trimmer can be used continuously as you will never run out of power, particularly useful if you need to use it for an extended period of time.

Precision Ground Blades

We only use high precision blade grinding technology, ensuring the best cutting performance for you. Our blades offer superior performance, the finer the teeth the finer the quality.

Attachments

The kit comes with 3 close trim attachment combs, to create any short style you want.

Superior Cutting Performance

Our precision ground blades ensure the best cutting performance, so you can achieve the look you want with ease

Compact Design

With all the power of a full size clipper and cuts hair with speed

• Ideal for detailing, outlining, shaving and trimming

• Compact design and corded for continuous power.

• Wide T-Blade is precision ground, ensuring close bump-free trimming

Kit Contents

T-Pro Corded T-Blade Trimmer, T-Blade attachment combs (#1-3), pre shave brush, moustache comb, cleaning brush, blade oil and instruction booklet