Wahl Travel Compact Hairdryer With 2 Speed Settings 1000W Black ZX982

For effortless styling on the go, the Travel Hairdryer is lightweight, compact and powerful.

Comes with a 1 year warranty

Compact

Lightweight & foldable, perfect for styling on the go

Quick dry

Packs power and heat with 2 speed settings that dry your hair quickly

Suitable for worldwide use

Dual voltage ensure maximum power wherever you are

Kit Contents

Travel Hairdryer, mini diffuser, nozzle and instruction booklet