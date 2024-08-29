Wahl Corded OPP Colour Coded Clipper Grooming Set 0.8mm Ground Blades 9155-2917

The Wahl Colour Coded Clipper is perfect for the whole family. Featuring a full set of colour coded combs to create a full range of styles to make it easy to remember your family's favourite lengths. The precision-ground high carbon steel blades stay sharp for longer ensuring a high-quality cut. The ergonomically shaped clipper is designed for comfort and control.

Preciosion Ground Blades

We only use high precision blade grinding technology, ensuring the best cutting performance for you. Our blades offer superior performance, the finer the teeth the finer the quality.

Variable cutting lengths

This Clipper provides close cutting lengths of 0.8mm and the attachment combs provides added lengths of 3, 6, 10, 13, 16, 19, 22, 25 mm.

Kit Contents

1 x mains operated clipper; 1 x barber cob; 1 x scissors; 10 x colour attachment combs (#1-8, left/right ear taper combs); 1 x neck brush; 1 x blade oil; 1 x cleaning brush