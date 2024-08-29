Wahl Deluxe Chrome Pro Corded Hair Clipper Trimmer Grooming Set WM80103-801

The Wahl Deluxe Chromepro is perfect for complete grooming, this set is everything you need to clip, trim and detail with a stylish Dura Chrome finish.

Perfect for complete grooming, this Wahl Deluxe Chromepro set has the tools you need to clip, trim and detail.

Featuring Wahl’s finest precision self-sharpening blades and high precision blade grinding technology, this clipper ensures the best cutting performance for you. Our blades offer superior performance, the finer the teeth the finer the quality. With 10 guide combs and an adjustable taper lever, the clipper allows for a greater variation in cutting lengths.

The high-carbon steel precision ground blades stay sharper longer and the ergonomically shaped clipper is comfortable in the palm of your hand.

The compact trimmer sits comfortably in your hand and is ideal for touching up your necklines and sideburns.

The battery-operated personal trimmer is perfect for removing unwanted hair from nose, ears and eyebrows. The rounded tip can be safely and precisely angled to easily reach and remove hair in hard-to-reach areas painlessly. The blade can be rinsed clean for optimal hygiene.