Wahl PowerPik 5000 Ionic Hair Dryer 2000W 3 Heat 2 Speed Settings ZY131

The Wahl PowerPik 5000 Afro Hair Dryer features a secure fit pik attachment with long heat resistant teeth that assists in directing airflow from the root of your hair and throughout your entire hair length.

This dryer features a continuous ionic technology effect that reduces damage to your hair and prevents frizz hair by creating negative ions that break up water molecules in your hair, smoothing it and preventing flyaways.

The tourmaline grill enhances sleek and shiny and the 3 heat, 2 speed settings ensures versatile styling options. You can use the high speed and heat setting for drying hair quickly or the lower speed and heat for more styling control. You can finalise and lock in your look with the cool shot which releases a burst of cool air that seals the hair cuticle.

Designed with a hanging loop for easy, tidy storage that is also useful for storing your hair dryer out the way while it cools down.

This dryer is designed specifically for afro and textured hair for deep and effective drying resulting in healthy, shiny hair.

OnePik

Secure fit pik attachment with long heat resistant teeth that assist in directing airflow to the root of the hair and throughout the entire hair length

Ionic function

For long lasting shine and healthier looking hair

Tourmaline grille

Keeps the moisture in the cuticles and gives the hair a sleeker, shinier finish