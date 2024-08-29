Wahl Hair Straightener Pouch Heat Resistant Dual Purpose Pouch Black ZX497

The dual-purpose pouch and mat is ideal for safe storage for any heated styling tool. Use as a mat whilst your styling tool heats up, cools down and in between preparing each section of hair.

The Velcro secured pouch opens out into a heat proof mat to help to protect surfaces. While doing your hair, unfold the pouch to form a protective surface to rest your straighteners.

After use, the Wahl Straightener Pouch can be used to safely store your appliance; simply switch off your styling appliance and place inside the zipped pouch. Ensure the lead and plug remains outside the main pouch away from the hot plate and are tucked neatly inside the black mesh pocket.

Heat Resistant

Up to a max temperature of 200°C