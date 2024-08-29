Wahl Pencil Straightener 200°C With Variable Temperature Control ZX731

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Create the style you want with the Wahl Pencil Straightener. Ideal for short styles, or fly away hair. Get the look you desire whilst maintaining healthy looking hair. Comes with a 1 year warranty Pencil thin plates Tourmaline coated for glossy, healthy hair Variable temperature From 80°C - 200°C for total control Cool touch tip For safe styling and ease of use • Ideal for short styles or fly away hair • Pencil thin plates for intricate styling • Variable temperature for versatile styling • Quick heat function so it’s ready to use straight away • Tourmaline coated for glossy and healthy hair • Cool touch tip for safe styling Kit Contents Pencil Straightener and instruction booklet

