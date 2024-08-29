Wahl Powerdry Hairdryer Black With 3 Heat And 2 Speed Settings 2000W ZX720

Powerful 2000W hairdryer with a professional AC motor and a built in Tourmaline Grille, designed to keep moisture in the hair cuticles for a sleeker and shinier finish.

Comes with a 1 year warranty

Tourmaline Grille

Keeps the moisture in the cuticles and gives the hair a sleeker, shinier finish.

3 Heat and 2 speed settings

Makes it easier and quicker to dry the hair by giving you 6 different combinations to choose from.

Cool Shot

To set the hair once you have finished drying

3m long

3m long lasting cable for durability and mobility

AC motor

Long life AC motor

Includes 2 Concentrator nozzles

Slim concentrator nozzle for direct heat and extra wide nozzle to give more airflow.

• 2000 Watt dryer with professional AC motor

• Tourmaline grille to keep moisture in the hair cuticles

• Featuring three heat settings and two speeds

• Includes 1 wide nozzle and 1 standard nozzle

• Other limited edition colours available

Kit Contents

Powerdry hairdryer, 2 concentrator nozzles and instruction booklet