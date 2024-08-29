Wahl Curling Tong 32mm 200°C With Cool Touch Tip & 2.5m Swivel Cord ZX914

Create lasting curls that are formed fast and stay locked-in, with 200°C max temperature the so you can create your hair your way whilst minimising the risk of damage. Comes with a 1 year warranty 200°C Top temperature of 200°C so you can create any style with a quick heat function so you can get styling straight away Ceramic coated steel barrel Locks in moisture resulting in beautiful shiny hair Cool touch tip For ease of use and safe styling Ceramic coating Ceramic coating for the ultimate smooth finish 2.5m swivel cord 360°, 2.5m swivel cord with hanging loop • Creates lasting curls that are formed fast • Quick heat function so its ready to use straight away • Ceramic coated barrel locks moisture into the hair • Cool touch tip for safe styling • Slim barrel designed to create tight curls • 200°C Kit Contents Curling Tong and instruction booklet.