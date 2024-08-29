Marketplace.
Wahl 9906-3017 Personal Cordless Trimmer Kit for Women Pink

The Wahl Ladies Personal Trimmer is the safe and hygienic way to create your unique style - perfect for summer or great all year round. The battery powered personal trimmer runs on 2 AA batteries which are included in the kit and is perfect for trimming bikini areas as well as other body parts. The trimming head can be rinsed under running water for thorough and easy cleaning to keep it hygienic. Use the trimmer without the comb attachments for a close finish or select the relevant comb attachment for your desired length for tidying and trimming.• Personal trimmer for bikini trimming and other body hair• Battery powered, lightweight and pocket sized for easy storage and for travel• Comes complete with a 5 position adjustable comb attachment plus 3 close trim attachments for various lengths of cut• Kit also includes comb, cleaning brush, blade oil, batteries and storage stand• 4 attachment combs give cutting lengths of 0.5 mm to 13 mmBox Contains:1 x Personal Trimmer 1 x Storage Stand 2 x AA Batteries 1 x Adjustable Comb Attachment 3 x Close Trim Comb Attachments 1 x Comb 1 x Cleaning Brush 1 x Blade Oil

