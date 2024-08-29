Ciao Grilled Chicken Fillet in Crab Flavoured Broth (12x 25g total)

Ciao Grilled Chicken Fillet

• MADE FROM WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS YOU CAN TRUST: Every Inaba product is made with yummy, human-grade ingredients including farm-raised chicken and/or wild-caught tuna • HELP KEEP YOUR FELINE HYDRATED: Each lightly grilled, hand-cut chicken fillet has been packed in a savory broth to help lock in the moisture your cat needs. Each fillet is vacuum packed for freshness in an innovative UV-blocking packaging film • FREE FROM THE BAD STUFF: Your feline friend is important to us, which is why we've kept things like grains, preservatives and artificial colours out of our cat treats, but we've added Vitamin E for immunity and Green Tea Extract as an antioxidant • HAVE THEM EATING OUT OF YOUR HAND: These flaky portions of chicken can be fed by hand, to promote interaction with your kitty, or place a portion on wet/dry cat food as a topper or complement. Whichever way you choose, your kitty will gobble it up • ADD SOME VARIETY TO YOUR CAT'S LIFE: Available in five flavours, cats of all stages (kitten to senior) will be able to find a fillet flavour they love

Pack size: 300g

Ingredients

Chicken(92.6%), Crab Extract(0.2%), Green Tea Extract

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing. May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing.

