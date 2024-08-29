HyCOMFORT Waffle Stud Girth - Black - 50in

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Anatomically shaped stud guard to help promote freedom of movement particularly over fences. Super strong yet soft material, textured to allow airflow. Shaped for extra comfort. Broad belly pad with a martingale attachment and ring. Moves comfortably without chafing or rubbing. Elasticated at both ends with Stainless Steel roller buckles. Easy to wipe clean.

Anatomically shaped stud guard to help promote freedom of movement particularly over fences. Super strong yet soft material, textured to allow airflow. Shaped for extra comfort. Broad belly pad with a martingale attachment and ring. Moves comfortably without chafing or rubbing. Elasticated at both ends with Stainless Steel roller buckles. Easy to wipe clean.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.