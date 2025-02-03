Living and Home Rectangular Ottoman Footrest with Wood Legs - Beige

Imagine the ultimate comfort with this footrest, designed in a smooth tofu shape for a chic and modern look, crafted from durable linen fabric and filled with a high-resilient sponge. The sturdy, chunky legs are made of pine wood, ensuring long-lasting durability and stability. This versatile piece serves as a comfortable footstool, an occasional seat, or a practical addition to your entryway. Place it against the wall or beside your shoe cabinet for a convenient spot to sit while changing shoes.

The upholstery cover can be removed & washed Suitable height for children & adults to sit on It arrived fully assembled

