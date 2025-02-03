Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Rectangular Ottoman Footrest with Wood Legs - Beige

Living and Home Rectangular Ottoman Footrest with Wood Legs - Beige

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Living and Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Living and Home Rectangular Ottoman Footrest with Wood Legs - Beige
Imagine the ultimate comfort with this footrest, designed in a smooth tofu shape for a chic and modern look, crafted from durable linen fabric and filled with a high-resilient sponge. The sturdy, chunky legs are made of pine wood, ensuring long-lasting durability and stability. This versatile piece serves as a comfortable footstool, an occasional seat, or a practical addition to your entryway. Place it against the wall or beside your shoe cabinet for a convenient spot to sit while changing shoes.
The upholstery cover can be removed & washedSuitable height for children & adults to sit onIt arrived fully assembled
Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here