Living and Home Rectangle Ottoman Bench Nailhead Trim Buttoned - GreyLiving and Home Rectangle Ottoman Bench Nailhead Trim Buttoned - Grey

Living and Home Rectangle Ottoman Bench Nailhead Trim Buttoned - Grey

Exuding a sense of traditional luxury, this ottoman bench features specially designed legs and polished nailhead trim, adding a touch of elegance to any room. Crafted from premium materials, this bench is built to last, providing sturdy and reliable use for years. The upholstery is filled with an elastic sponge, offering a soft and comfortable seating experience. Its ideal size and shape make it suitable for placing against a wall or in a corner, allowing you to adapt it to your space and needs.

Rubberwood bench legs for extra firmness Wide enough to seat 2 people at one time Padded cushion with soft linen fabric

