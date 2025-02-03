Living and Home 2 Tier Dish Drying Rack with Drainboards - Black

The Living and Home two-layer dish drying rack offers an efficient solution for keeping your kitchen organized without taking up excessive space. It provides ample room for drying plates, bowls, and pans, and includes a plastic utensil holder for items such as knives, forks, and chopsticks.

Two tiers for efficient vertical space use Removable drainboards & detachable holder Non-slip feet protect surfaces & prevent slipping

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)