Living and Home Stackable Rolling Wire Storage Basket Trolley

The stackable rotary utility cart features a modern grid design for easy visibility and access to fruits and vegetables. Constructed from durable carbon steel, it resists rust and mold. Also equipped with universal wheels for easy movement, it offers large storage capacity and efficient organization.

Tool-free assembly for convenience Versatile utility cart for various storage needs 4 universal wheels for easy room-to-room mobility

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)