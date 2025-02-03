Living and Home Wall-Mounted 2-Tier Pot Storage Rack with 10 Hooks - Black

This wall-mounted pot rack is designed for kitchens or areas with limited storage space. Constructed from metal it provides sturdy and durable support for large pots and kitchen essentials. The 2-tier rack allows for organized storage of pans, spice jars, and baking sheets, keeping items within easy reach. The rack also includes 10 detachable hooks for hanging pots and pans, effectively expanding storage capacity.

Two-tier design with ample capacity Wall-mounted for space-saving storage Durable metal construction, simple assembly process

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)