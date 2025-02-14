Living and Home Kitchen Metal Shelves Pan & Pot Rack Storage Shelf with 10 Hooks Wall Mounted

The simple style metal kitchen pot rack is specially designed to store multiple pots and pans and keep cooking utensils tidy. Free up space in your kitchen with this wall-mounted metal rack, 10 powerful metal hooks save a lot of space in the small kitchen. It is perfect for keeping the kitchen organized, so you can immediately put the kitchenware within reach. This shelf can be installed in your kitchen, balcony, or bathroom, and can also be used to hang many other types of household items.

Durable Build Space-Saving Hooks Versatile Installation

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)