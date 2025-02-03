Living and Home Set of 4 Stainless Steel Food Storage Containers

Engineered from high-grade stainless steel and glass, the Living and Home food storage containers are confident to keep your grains free from bugs and dried food fresh. It comes with 4 pieces in a set; each container is designed with a slim cylindrical shape, making sure that they can easily fit into your kitchen countertop and cupboard. And with their glossy stainless steel finish, they would make an eye-catching addition to your kitchen space.

Clear Visibility & Glass window Versatile Set Airtightness

