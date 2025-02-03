Living and Home Kitchen Metal Basket Trolley Wire Storage Rack 4-Tier

Enhance your home organization with this stackable rotary utility cart. Featuring a modern grid design, this cart ensures that your vegetables and fruits are always visible, while the open top allows for easy access to items. Constructed from carbon steel, it is strong and durable, resistant to rust and mold. With its large storage capacity, this cart is an ideal storage solution for any room in your home. Equipped with universal wheels, it moves effortlessly wherever you need it.

4 universal wheels ease mobility Large capacity, visualization & easy access No tools are required in the assembly

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)