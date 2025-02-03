Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Kitchen Metal Basket Trolley Wire Storage Rack 4-Tier

Living and Home Kitchen Metal Basket Trolley Wire Storage Rack 4-Tier

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Living and Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Living and Home Kitchen Metal Basket Trolley Wire Storage Rack 4-Tier
Enhance your home organization with this stackable rotary utility cart. Featuring a modern grid design, this cart ensures that your vegetables and fruits are always visible, while the open top allows for easy access to items. Constructed from carbon steel, it is strong and durable, resistant to rust and mold. With its large storage capacity, this cart is an ideal storage solution for any room in your home. Equipped with universal wheels, it moves effortlessly wherever you need it.
4 universal wheels ease mobilityLarge capacity, visualization & easy accessNo tools are required in the assembly
Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here