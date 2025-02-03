Living and Home Pull-out Metal Wire Basket Organizer for Kitchen

If your cabinet's current storage capacity isn't meeting your needs, this pull-out basket is the ideal solution. Designed to optimize every inch of your cabinet space, it extends the inner storage area, making it easier to organize and access your items. Crafted from durable stainless steel with a sleek chrome finish, it is non-toxic, heat-resistant, and resistant to deformation, ensuring that it maintains shape and appearance over time.

Contains a pair of extended ball bearing sliding Can be pulled out of the cabinet smoothly Easy installation in seconds without sweat

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)