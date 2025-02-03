Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Foldable Laundry Basket Hamper with Lid - Grey

Living and Home Foldable Laundry Basket Hamper with Lid - Grey

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Living and Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Living and Home Foldable Laundry Basket Hamper with Lid - Grey
Ideal for bedrooms, laundry rooms, or bathrooms, this hamper is designed to blend seamlessly into any decor. Crafted from fabric with a soft, striated texture and a luxurious finish, it adds a touch of elegance and keeps your space neat. The lidded design ensures that laundry stays out of sight, while the foldable structure allows for easy storage and efficient space-saving when not in use.
Foldable design for space-savingMade from durable fabric materialFeatures two handles to carry
Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)

View all Laundry Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here