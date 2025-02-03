Living and Home Foldable Laundry Basket Hamper with Lid - Grey

Ideal for bedrooms, laundry rooms, or bathrooms, this hamper is designed to blend seamlessly into any decor. Crafted from fabric with a soft, striated texture and a luxurious finish, it adds a touch of elegance and keeps your space neat. The lidded design ensures that laundry stays out of sight, while the foldable structure allows for easy storage and efficient space-saving when not in use.

Foldable design for space-saving Made from durable fabric material Features two handles to carry

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)