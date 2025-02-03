Living and Home Adjustable Vanity Mirror with LED Bulbs, 3 Color Light

This stylish mirror features 9 LED light bulbs surrounding the frame. These adjustable LED bulbs allow you to select colors (cool white, neutral & warm white light) to suit your makeup needs, ensuring impeccable results every time. Thanks to the latest LED technology, the bulbs remain cool to the touch even after extended use. The mirror also includes a convenient base, allowing for easy angle adjustments to achieve the ideal view.

Smart touch screen to switch color tones 360-degree rotating mirror with an anti-skid base Convenient to charge with the coming USB cable

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)