Living and Home Folding Weave Fiber Room Divider Privacy Screen

This room divider features an interlaced woven texture that adds a touch of elegance to the space. It consists of four panels made with a sturdy wooden frame and fabric, connected by rust-resistant metal hinges. The divider is designed to help separate areas in your home efficiently without taking up excessive space, allowing for an organized layout while maintaining the flow of light and sound.

Folds easily for convenient storage & portability Durable hinges offer stability & secure placement Wooden feet add stability & support for long use

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)