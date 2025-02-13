Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Kids Pop-up Play Tent, Tunnel, Ball Pit 3 in 1 Set

Living and Home Kids Pop-up Play Tent, Tunnel, Ball Pit 3 in 1 Set

No ratings yet

Write a review

£25.11

£25.11/each

Sold and sent by Living and Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Living and Home Kids Pop-up Play Tent, Tunnel, Ball Pit 3 in 1 Set
The Living and Home Kids Pop-up Play Tent, Tunnel, and Ball Pit Set includes a spacious play tent, a connecting tunnel, and a ball pit. Each component can be used together or separately. Made from non-toxic, child-safe materials, the set features a foldable design for easy storage and portability. It is suitable for indoor and outdoor play.
Pop-up design for simple assemblyLightweight and portable with a carry bagMade from safe, non-toxic polyester for easy maintenance
Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here