Living and Home 3-in-1 Pop Up Play Tent Set Toddlers Tunnel Playhouse - Ocean Blue

With this foldable 3-in-1 play tent by Livingandhome, the children will have their own space to discover, romp, and play. Building a play center in your home is now possible with our play tent. With a ball pit, a basket hoop, a triangular tent, and a short tunnel, your child can exercise, crawl, and rest in the play set. And thanks to the simple self-erecting design, it is also convenient for transporting. Made of durable polyester to last for a long time, this play tent is a good companion for your child.

Versatile Play Spacious & Fun Ocean-Themed Design

