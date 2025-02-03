Living and Home 4.5FT Kids Mini Trampoline with Safety Net Enclosure

Designed with a sturdy steel frame and a jumping mat, this mini trampoline is built to last and withstand active play. It features a safety enclosure net and padded poles, ensuring children's safety as they jump and play. The compact size makes it ideal for household use, fitting easily into indoor or outdoor spaces. Accommodating up to 45kg at a time, this trampoline provides a way for children to stay active and have fun. Bring home this safety trampoline for hours of enjoyable and safe exercise.

Durable jumping mat to withstand frequent use 360-degree safety enclosure net to prevent falls Sturdy steel frame with six legs for stability

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)