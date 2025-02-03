Living and Home Hexagonal Play House Indoor Tent for Kids - Pink

This playhouse is designed to spark hours of imaginative adventures, offering a safe and secure space for your little ones to reign over their magical kingdom. The tent features easy-to-connect rods that form a sturdy frame, ensuring stability and safety, while the durable fabric adds to its longevity. Its unique hexagonal shape enhances the tent’s charm, making it a captivating addition to any room.

Polyester blend fabric, durable & easy to clean Large size for several kids at the same time Airy & breathable gauze adds a fair touch

