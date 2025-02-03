Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Hexagonal Play House Indoor Tent for Kids - Pink

Living and Home Hexagonal Play House Indoor Tent for Kids - Pink

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Living and Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Living and Home Hexagonal Play House Indoor Tent for Kids - Pink
This playhouse is designed to spark hours of imaginative adventures, offering a safe and secure space for your little ones to reign over their magical kingdom. The tent features easy-to-connect rods that form a sturdy frame, ensuring stability and safety, while the durable fabric adds to its longevity. Its unique hexagonal shape enhances the tent’s charm, making it a captivating addition to any room.
Polyester blend fabric, durable & easy to cleanLarge size for several kids at the same timeAiry & breathable gauze adds a fair touch
Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here