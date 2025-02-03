Living and Home Basketball Golf Ring Toss Activity Centre for Kids

This all-in-one activity center features a basketball hoop, football goal, golf hole, and ring toss game, providing endless opportunities for your child to develop their sports skills and improve hand-eye coordination. When it’s time for a quieter activity, the versatile desk on the other side offers even more fun. One side functions as a drawing board for budding artists, while the flip side transforms into a building block desk, ideal for creative construction.

Made of kid-friendly materials Height-adjustable basketball hoop The triangular base for the unit stands steadily

