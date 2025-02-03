Living and Home 5-in-1 Kids Play Tent Set Playhouse with Tunnel

This versatile set includes two baby tunnels, a triangle tent, a cube tent, and a ball pit. Whether your little ones want to create a ball pit playground, race through tunnels, navigate mazes, or explore magical caves, this set can be configured in countless ways. Crafted from polyester and supported by flexible steel, this playhouse is built to last. The interactive design helps children develop arm and leg muscles, gross their motor skills, and boost their creativity and imagination. Lightweight and easy to assemble, it is ideal for indoor or outdoor.

Durable & safe polyester fabric, ideal for kids Foldable, easy carrying & compact storage Mesh design for good ventilation in the tents

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)