Living and Home 3-in-1 Kids Play Tent Pop-Up Tunnel with Ball Pit

Designed to spark adventurous play, this space-themed set includes a charming house tent, a fun tunnel, and a vibrant ball pit. Each piece can be used individually or combined for endless play possibilities. Crafted from durable, non-toxic polyester, the tent ensures a safe and comfortable environment for kids. The pop-up design makes assembly and disassembly a breeze, whether for indoor fun or outdoor adventures.

With soft polyester & breathable mesh fabric Can store in the bag (included) after folded up Self-erecting design, easy assembly & disassembly

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)