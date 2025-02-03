Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home 38-Inch Foldable Trampoline for Indoor and Outdoor

Living and Home 38-Inch Foldable Trampoline for Indoor and Outdoor

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Living and Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Living and Home 38-Inch Foldable Trampoline for Indoor and Outdoor
Crafted from high-strength steel, durable springs, and highly elastic bungee mats, it ensures stability and safety during jumping workouts. The trampoline features 6 non-slip iron feet, providing a sturdy base and minimizing the risk of breakage or wobbling. Designed for easy assembly, this trampoline has a simple structure that can be set up quickly with minimal effort. When not in use, it folds compactly and can be stored under a bed, saving valuable space.
Strong springs withstand a high level of pressureSturdy enough to withstand weight of up to 100 kgCompact size allows for indoor & outdoor use
Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)

View all Fitness

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here