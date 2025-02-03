Living and Home 38-Inch Foldable Trampoline for Indoor and Outdoor

Crafted from high-strength steel, durable springs, and highly elastic bungee mats, it ensures stability and safety during jumping workouts. The trampoline features 6 non-slip iron feet, providing a sturdy base and minimizing the risk of breakage or wobbling. Designed for easy assembly, this trampoline has a simple structure that can be set up quickly with minimal effort. When not in use, it folds compactly and can be stored under a bed, saving valuable space.

Strong springs withstand a high level of pressure Sturdy enough to withstand weight of up to 100 kg Compact size allows for indoor & outdoor use

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)