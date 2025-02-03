Living and Home 12-Pack 3D PVC Diamond Wall Panels

Living and Home 3D wall panels offer an effective solution for interior remodeling. Made from waterproof, stain-resistant, and flame-retardant PVC, these panels feature a modern 3D geometric pattern in matte white. Ideal for walls, ceilings, or any surface, they enhance spaces when paired with creative lighting. Glue is required for installation.

Low maintenance, clean with a damp cloth 12 panels per box, covering 3 square meters PVC 3D wall panels, lightweight for easy DIY

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)