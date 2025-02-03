Quest 34400 2-in-1 Popcorn & French Crêpe Pancake Maker

Make delicious pancakes, crepes, flatbreads, omelettes and more with this versatile Pancake Maker from Quest.

Its cooking plate spans a 8" diameter for plenty of cooking space, and is also non-stick, making cleaning simple.

A lid is also included, allowing you to safely heat up popcorn kernels in an enclosed space before functioning as a serving bowl afterward. It features an 8” non-stick hot plate that will cook your sweet treats perfectly, and not have them stick to the base during the cooking process. Once you’ve made your pancakes the surface is super easy to wipe clean once cooled down.